Corn Juice Is The Delicious, Sweet Drink You Need To Try

When you think about corn recipes, corn juice is probably not one that immediately comes to mind. Not only can you drink corn juice straight, but you can also use the ingredient in sauces and soup recipes. Travelers may come across corn milk and corn juices served throughout Asia, and those traversing Central and South America may discover atol de elote and chica moranda, two classic drinks that include corn in their recipes. The sweet atol de elote is flavored with cinnamon and vanilla extract, while in Peru, chicha morada is commonly made with dried purple corn, pineapple, cloves, and lime juice. In Vietnam, corn beverages can be flavored with condensed milk and coconut cream.

If you're already using a juicer to juice vegetables and fruits, you're familiar with the process of preparing produce to enter its liquid form. Whether you're using a blender to puree canned corn with milk or enlisting your juicer to take care of fresh corn kernels for your drink, you'll need to remove kernels from the corn and strain before sipping your delicate concoction. You can also simmer corn kernels before blending them until smooth.