Corn Juice Is The Delicious, Sweet Drink You Need To Try
When you think about corn recipes, corn juice is probably not one that immediately comes to mind. Not only can you drink corn juice straight, but you can also use the ingredient in sauces and soup recipes. Travelers may come across corn milk and corn juices served throughout Asia, and those traversing Central and South America may discover atol de elote and chica moranda, two classic drinks that include corn in their recipes. The sweet atol de elote is flavored with cinnamon and vanilla extract, while in Peru, chicha morada is commonly made with dried purple corn, pineapple, cloves, and lime juice. In Vietnam, corn beverages can be flavored with condensed milk and coconut cream.
If you're already using a juicer to juice vegetables and fruits, you're familiar with the process of preparing produce to enter its liquid form. Whether you're using a blender to puree canned corn with milk or enlisting your juicer to take care of fresh corn kernels for your drink, you'll need to remove kernels from the corn and strain before sipping your delicate concoction. You can also simmer corn kernels before blending them until smooth.
Culinary exploration has payoffs
While corn juice can be mixed with milk or a milk alternative and a sweetener like honey or sugar to sweeten the drink, you may be surprised to find the pulverized vegetable to be creamy and sweet enough without including any extra ingredients. Should your palate call for a spicier blend, try mixing celery, cilantro, bell peppers, and jalapeño into your juice recipe. However you decide to make your veggie-based beverage, corn juice can be served at room temperature or chilled.
Once you've prepared corn juice, you may want to keep extra servings in the fridge for culinary projects. Corn juice can be used to amplify flavor in dishes like sweet corn cacio e pepe. During the summer seasons, you can experiment with flavors by adding fresh berries or peaches to your corn juice mixes and garnish your drinks with quick sprinkles of powdery cinnamon, ginger, or toasted coconut flakes. As you sip, you can think about all of the goodness your juiced corn provides, as corn is packed with iron and can support the body's immunity powers.