12 Tricks And Tips For Using A Juicer

Perhaps you struggle to get in your daily dose of fruits and veggies or are just interested in adding superfoods to your diet. If you're looking for an easy way to give your daily routine a boost of nutrition, hydration, and deliciousness, then consider hopping on the juicing trend.

Though it's extremely popular at the moment, juice has been all the rage for centuries — the process of juicing was documented in the Dead Sea Scrolls as early as 150 B.C. — but the trend didn't really begin to pick up steam until the 1920s. By the 1970s, juice skyrocketed in popularity, reaching new heights in the 1990s. Although juicing your fruits and vegetables isn't necessarily more beneficial to your health than eating them in their solid forms (in fact, it eliminates some of the necessary fiber included in whole foods), juicing can be a delicious, convenient way of adding extra nutrition to your daily routine.

We get it: Introducing a new appliance into your kitchen routine can be overwhelming. But if you want to jump on the trend, armed with these top tricks and tips for using a juicer, you'll be making juice like a pro in no time.