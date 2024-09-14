Ground Pork Is The Secret For Sloppy Joes You Won't Be Able To Get Enough Of

The name "sloppy Joe" might sound like an insult, but this sandwich is anything but. It's made with a fluffy, pillowy bun filled with copious amounts of ground meat (typically beef), along with a sweet tomato sauce. Not only is this sandwich a relatively affordable meal to make, but it's just so darn tasty. Although the classic sloppy Joes recipe sticks to ground beef, there are many other proteins you can try — including ground pork.

Ground pork is the secret ingredient for delicious sloppy Joes because it's really fatty, which will give this sandwich a more luxurious bite and flavor. If you like the classic leanness of an 80/20 ground beef, you can always supplement your sloppy Joes with pork instead of making a full swap. Or, if you want to hit your sandwich with an overwhelming porky flavor, nix the beef entirely in favor of it. Either way, you'll want to cook the meat until it browns before you add the rest of your ingredients to the pan, like that delectable sauce.