Eagle Rare Bourbon Has Been Spotted For A Huge Discount At Costco

One of the most sought after bourbons on the market has been spotted under manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) at a Costco in Montclair, New Jersey. Eagle Rare 10 Year has a market price of around $42, and the secondary market prices can easily brush up against triple digits with an asking price of $100 or more. The supply of Eagle Rare at that specific Costco has almost certainly been bought up by now, as bourbon drinkers know just how difficult it is to get their hands on a bottle. Those who were lucky enough to nab one or two got it for a screaming deal of just $32. As many of you likely know, Eagle Rare is produced by Buffalo Trace Distillery.

There are a few different expressions of Eagle Rare on the market, but the 10 year is the flagship variety. Its asking price is relatively affordable compared to the other expressions, and its bold flavors make it one of the best bourbons you can buy anywhere. The trouble with Eagle Rare is just how difficult it can be to find a liquor store that has any in stock. It's an allocated bourbon, meaning demand for the whiskey has outstripped supply and Buffalo Trace is required to be more deliberate about which retailers get new product and how much they'll receive. So, the fact that Costco is out here selling a small number of Eagle Rares listed under market value is a real treat for anyone who can find it.