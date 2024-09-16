Start Serving Burgers On Garlic Bread For A Savory Flavor Upgrade

Classic garlic bread is usually made with a French baguette, which is slathered with a butter, garlic, and herb mixture, and then baked to perfection. Cut the baguette into larger squares or rectangles than normal to use for burgers. You can even swap out the baguette for sourdough, ciabatta, or, perhaps, that boring potato roll, and spread on the garlic butter.

With the extra flavor imparted into your burger by using garlic bread, the classic fillings alone will still have this meal tasting gourmet. You can't go wrong with an all-beef patty, American or cheddar cheese, tomato, lettuce, onion, and ketchup and mustard. If the garlic bread swap has you feeling fancy, though, you can try out some other creative combos. Go for the Texas toast vibe and slather on some barbecue sauce, add bacon and avocado for a California flair, or just caramelize your onions instead of leaving them raw for a change.

If you'd rather save yourself the step of having to turn on the oven, try throwing your garlic bread on the grill while you cook the burgers. Grilled garlic bread will have some extra flavor from the grill marks, and won't have to heat up your whole house with the oven. No matter which way you choose to customize them, garlic bread is sure to be the upgrade you didn't know your burgers needed.