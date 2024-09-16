Start Serving Burgers On Garlic Bread For A Savory Flavor Upgrade
Burgers are a quintessential American meal. The elements inside the bun offer (literal) layers of flavor that are hard to find in any other food; the juicy meat, creamy cheese, and fresh veggies come together to form an arguably perfect dish. But when it comes to the basic burger bun, the vessel for the delicious fillings, nobody is writing home about its flavor. Well, get out your pens, because there's a secret to take your burgers to the next level: Serve them on garlic bread.
What could be better to pair with the burger than this other U.S. favorite? (That's right, garlic bread originated in America.) The toasted bread holds up well to the juicy burger patty and tomato, and the savory butter and garlic turn your otherwise boring bun into something that's actually noticed — and very much appreciated. And don't think this means a lot of extra work for you; garlic bread is made easily with just a few ingredients that you probably already have on hand. And, you'd be toasting your buns anyway, right?
Garlic bread variations and creative burger pairings
Classic garlic bread is usually made with a French baguette, which is slathered with a butter, garlic, and herb mixture, and then baked to perfection. Cut the baguette into larger squares or rectangles than normal to use for burgers. You can even swap out the baguette for sourdough, ciabatta, or, perhaps, that boring potato roll, and spread on the garlic butter.
With the extra flavor imparted into your burger by using garlic bread, the classic fillings alone will still have this meal tasting gourmet. You can't go wrong with an all-beef patty, American or cheddar cheese, tomato, lettuce, onion, and ketchup and mustard. If the garlic bread swap has you feeling fancy, though, you can try out some other creative combos. Go for the Texas toast vibe and slather on some barbecue sauce, add bacon and avocado for a California flair, or just caramelize your onions instead of leaving them raw for a change.
If you'd rather save yourself the step of having to turn on the oven, try throwing your garlic bread on the grill while you cook the burgers. Grilled garlic bread will have some extra flavor from the grill marks, and won't have to heat up your whole house with the oven. No matter which way you choose to customize them, garlic bread is sure to be the upgrade you didn't know your burgers needed.