Get Inspired By Giada De Laurentiis And Add Frozen Bananas To Ice Cream Sandwiches

Even a classic treat like an ice cream sandwich deserves a bit of an upgrade. Culinary celebrity Giada de Laurentiis tucks pieces of frozen bananas into the ice cream sandwiches she makes at home, and the fruity topping can be easily customized to suit the preferences in your household. Borrow inspiration from PB&J sandwich recipes and layer banana slices on top of peanut butter ice cream before finishing with chocolate drizzles and freezing, or turn up the dials on a pint of Chunky Monkey Ben & Jerry's ice cream by enhancing the jazzed-up banana-flavored ice cream with actual pieces of fruit.

De Laurentiis assembles her ice cream sandwiches in stages, first by separating batches of chocolate-chip cookies into two groups and covering one half with banana slices cut into ¼-inch pieces and coating the other half of the cookies with layers of melted chocolate and toffee candy pieces. After freezing these open-faced cookies for up to an hour — until the chocolate is firm and the bananas have frozen — she scoops ice cream on top of the banana-covered cookies and sandwiches them together with one of the toffee-coated pieces. Once the sandwiches have been smushed together, she sets the treats back into the freezer for several hours until firm.