Coffee Creamer Is Key For A Creamy, 2-Ingredient Sorbet
Sorbet is a sweet treat that is sure to satisfy any time of year. No matter what combination of frozen fruit and creamy goodness you desire, there's a sorbet to suit your taste preferences. What's more, sorbet is super simple to make yourself and only requires two ingredients and a little creativity. If you've got a blender and an appetite, there's a number of creative ways to use coffee creamer that will have your fruit sorbet soaring to new heights of deliciousness. All you need to do is blend your favorite frozen fruit with a small amount of coffee creamer, and you're on your way to the best sorbet.
Similar to how a splash of coffee creamer in smoothies adds a sweet twist of flavor, so too does it work to complement the fruitiness of a chilly sorbet. Blending no more than a couple of tablespoons of coffee creamer per one cup of fruit will yield a perfectly smooth sorbet dessert that's sure to delight anyone who takes a taste. With so many different coffee creamer brands and flavors to choose from, you'll have endless fun combining frozen fruit and creamer for the ultimate sorbet. The opportunities for a little creative experimentation are only limited by your own curiosity.
The best combinations for coffee creamer fruit sorbet
It's easy to come up with a variety of fruit and creamer combinations ranging from traditional to unique. On the basic side, vanilla or sweet cream coffee creamers are the way to go for just about any frozen fruit pairing. From bananas to berries to even a no-churn swirled piña colada sorbet recipe, you can pare down your ingredients and swap in a relatively plain coffee creamer to get the right taste and texture for a simple and tasty sorbet. If you want to add a more decadent element, try an alcohol-free version of a raspberry vanilla sorbet that replaces the tablespoons of vodka with a raspberry white chocolate flavored coffee creamer. Of course, if you want to reach even further, you can take a look at the wide variety of uniquely flavored creamers currently available in stores.
With seasonal coffee creamer flavors –- and even the year round offerings -– getting more and more niche, you can really give your fruit sorbet a flavorful boost by combining frozen fruit and just a couple of tablespoons of a number of wacky creamers. For example, you can take an amaretto flavored coffee creamer and blend it with frozen cherries for a dessert sorbet that would rival any fine dining establishment. For a more fall-centered and slightly savory sorbet, blend up chunks of frozen squash with a pumpkin spice creamer for an unforgettable treat. However you choose to prepare your sorbet, remember that sharing is caring!