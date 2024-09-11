Add Mac And Cheese To Your Grilled Cheese Sandwich For The Ultimate Mash Up
Grilled cheese is getting even cheesier. If you've grown bored with your standard grilled cheese recipe and would like to take it to the next level with added flavor and texture, look no further than mac and cheese. Whether you choose to mix up a store-bought box or take the time to cook a homemade mac and cheese recipe, it will pair perfectly with your bread and cheese sandwich.
After spreading butter or mayo onto a piece of bread and topping it with a slice of cheese, scoop a dollop of mac and cheese onto the center. You don't want to add too much before placing the second slice (or more) of cheese and other piece of bread on top. Instead, to avoid spillage, you want just enough that it reaches from crust to crust without falling out.
Once you've gotten the hang of this hack, it's time to experiment. Not only can you change up the bread and cheese options on this dish, but you can try a different mac and cheese recipe, and also add fun toppings to your grilled mac and cheese sandwich.
What to add to your grilled mac and cheese sandwich
While American and cheddar are classic choices for both dishes, you don't have to stick to the basics for this upgraded grilled cheese. In fact, you can switch up both the cheese you pick for your mac and cheese (if you're not making a boxed version) and for your grilled cheese slices. As long as it is something that melts well, like gruyere, pepper Jack, Monterey Jack, or Colby, it will work.
You can also switch up the bread. Among the best breads to use for grilled cheese are rye, sourdough, and brioche. But you could also opt for something richer like garlic bread, Texas toast, or focaccia.
As for adding fun toppings to include on your grilled cheese, breadcrumbs, truffle, bacon bits, or spinach would be tasty. Or, if you'd like to include some extra protein, try shredded chicken or pork for a boost of texture, which you could marinate beforehand for additional flavor. Just be sure it is fully cooked.