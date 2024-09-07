How To Keep Costco's Limited Maple Syrup Bottle Clean

Costco carries a range of sauces and condiments to fill kitchen cupboards. Among them, Kirkland Signature Organic Pure Maple Syrup has become a favorite, offering one liter of Grade A amber rich syrup that brings sweet notes of caramel and vanilla to pancake stacks with an easy flip of a plastic cap. Some in-store shoppers have discovered another type of maple syrup product sold in glass containers. This limited edition maple syrup costs around $13 for a 25-ounce bottle. While the smaller-sized bottles means money doesn't go quite as far, a thrifty budget isn't the only issue giving consumers pause.

The bottles' opening has become a point of contention among Costco visitors. A classic canning top adorns the glass container, and some syrup-lovers, like The Tiny Reviewer, have struggled to open the metal fixture of the lid. The flask-like bottle has a metal clamp and swing top, similar to glass containers made by Italian company Bormioli Rocco. Beyond the bottle, buyers are also noting the viscosity of the sweet syrup. "It's more liquidy than syrupy," The Tiny Reviewer observed. Redditors have commented on stickiness left behind on the glass after a pour. To keep the bottle clean, mess-free, and ready for the next serving, some Costco members have taken to running the bottle under hot water after the cap is sealed and wiping away any residue left behind.