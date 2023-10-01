Utilize Your Instant Pot For Quicker Homemade Vanilla Extract

Homemade vanilla extract is the gift that keeps on giving. Cheaper and more flavorful than its store-bought counterpoint, it can be easily replenished for a never-ending supply and works as a delicious present for fellow foodie friends. There's only one hang-up to this homemade hack — the long wait time between infusion and usage. On average, you need to wait two to three months for your homemade extract to be properly infused and ready for baking.

The good news is that even this pitfall is avoidable if you're willing to bring in a little extra equipment. While normally only requiring a bottle and time, this type of vanilla is sped along by placing your jars of extract in the pressure cooker with some water and giving them a boost of infusion with the help of heat. After 45 minutes of cooking and an hour of natural release, you'll have vanilla extract that is ready for use. The flavor will only get better with time, but you've already got the basic taste needed to perfume your baking.