Give Your Matcha A Fall Makeover With A Dash Of Chai Spices

Good news, tea lovers: There's no need to pick between matcha or chai for your morning latte. For arguably the coziest sipper of the season, add chai spice to your next matcha. Chai spice can vary from one blend to the next, but is typically cardamom dominant with some combination of cinnamon, ginger, anise, and cloves. On its own, chai is commonly enjoyed as a tea latte made with strong steeped black tea, chai spice, and milk. But this beloved bevy's bold, warming flavor also belongs in your matcha.

Matcha is an ultra-pigmented powdered green tea made from ground Japanese tea leaves. It features a grassy, vegetal flavor that can be slightly bitter on its own, which is why matcha lattes commonly include a touch of sweetener for pleasant sweet-earthy balance. When these two powerhouse flavors join forces, the result is a warming, spiced, grassy tea latte out of tea lovers' wildest dreams. Chai matcha lattes are complex and dimensional, yet simple to make at home, hot or iced.

To make an iced chai matcha, toss 1 cup of whole milk or full-fat vanilla oat milk, 1 teaspoon of matcha powder, and 1 teaspoon of chai spice into a blender and whiz away. If you don't have a pre-made chai spice blend, combine ¼ teaspoon each of cardamom, cinnamon, and ginger, plus a pinch of black pepper and ground cloves. If you have an infusion blender, feel free to pull that out here for easier mixing. Pour over ice to serve.