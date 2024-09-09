Give Your Matcha A Fall Makeover With A Dash Of Chai Spices
Good news, tea lovers: There's no need to pick between matcha or chai for your morning latte. For arguably the coziest sipper of the season, add chai spice to your next matcha. Chai spice can vary from one blend to the next, but is typically cardamom dominant with some combination of cinnamon, ginger, anise, and cloves. On its own, chai is commonly enjoyed as a tea latte made with strong steeped black tea, chai spice, and milk. But this beloved bevy's bold, warming flavor also belongs in your matcha.
Matcha is an ultra-pigmented powdered green tea made from ground Japanese tea leaves. It features a grassy, vegetal flavor that can be slightly bitter on its own, which is why matcha lattes commonly include a touch of sweetener for pleasant sweet-earthy balance. When these two powerhouse flavors join forces, the result is a warming, spiced, grassy tea latte out of tea lovers' wildest dreams. Chai matcha lattes are complex and dimensional, yet simple to make at home, hot or iced.
To make an iced chai matcha, toss 1 cup of whole milk or full-fat vanilla oat milk, 1 teaspoon of matcha powder, and 1 teaspoon of chai spice into a blender and whiz away. If you don't have a pre-made chai spice blend, combine ¼ teaspoon each of cardamom, cinnamon, and ginger, plus a pinch of black pepper and ground cloves. If you have an infusion blender, feel free to pull that out here for easier mixing. Pour over ice to serve.
Matcha chai lattes have arrived (hot or iced) to boost your morning
Alternatively, to make a hot matcha chai latte, simmer the milk in a small saucepan on the stove, then add the chai spice. Once it has simmered for a few minutes to express the flavors, strain the mixture into a heated mug, and sweeten if desired. In a separate dish, prepare your matcha powder as you normally might using a whisk and a splash of hot water, just enough to turn the matcha into a few tablespoons of liquid concentrate. From there, simply stir the prepared matcha into the chai and enjoy. Or, don't stir it and leave the matcha sitting on top of the chai, which will create a pleasant frothy layer.
For an extra rich, deep flavor, toast your chai spices in a dry pan over medium heat before using 'em. Then pass them through a spice mill or coffee grinder for the finest ground powder, which will dissolve better in your drink. For a lighter beverage, use ½ cup of milk and ½ cup of water. You can also sweeten your chai matcha with a tablespoon of maple syrup or vanilla-infused simple syrup. (We're also all about the pre-mixed matcha masala chai powder by Blue Lotus Chai, which runs for $24.99 per jar via Amazon, makes 65 cups, and majorly expedites the mise en place). To complete the meal, pair your hot or iced latte with these matcha muffins for an elevated on-the-go breakfast or sit-down brunch.