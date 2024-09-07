The Costco Loophole That Guarantees Members A Free Year Of Shopping
Costco is already a budget shopper's favorite spot. However, did you know there's a hack that guarantees members a free year of access? It's a cheeky approach, but the chain offers complete customer satisfaction, so technically, you can cancel for a refund and then enjoy 364 days of membership. Technically speaking, shopping at Costco without a member's card is still possible. This loophole means you can cancel at any time to snag a refund without sacrificing access to deals. Just make sure you do so before the end of the year (and probably leave it longer than the day after purchasing). It's also important to note: Costco uses your membership fees to keep prices low, so by exploiting this loophole you potentially hurt Costco shoppers and the supply chain everywhere.
It comes with a caveat: canceling might not go down too well. Be prepared for a hard sell, as staff are well primed for customer retention. There aren't many accounts of people successfully using this trick — just several curious shoppers and a trail of hastily deleted Reddit posts as customers cover their savvy trails. But don't be put off; if you'd just bagged a free year at Costco, would you be shouting it from the rooftops? It's still worth a try if you're feeling sneaky. Besides, it's a timely hack, given that Costco is increasing its membership fees for the first time since 2017.
Easier ways to save money at Costco
Don't fancy risking losing favor with Costco? We understand. There are other, easier ways to save money while shopping at this mega-chain. For instance, did you know that non-members can buy alcohol at Costco in 14 states? Local jurisdictions actually prevent the company from excluding alcohol sales from the public. See: tactically canceling your membership is just one of the Costco shopping hacks you'll wish you knew sooner.
Other ideas for cutting back on your spending at Costco include not shopping online, where prices are usually at their highest. Don't be brand blind, either; sticking to specific labels for particular products is tempting, but take a chance on less familiar names. Costco's own company is Kirkland — keep an eye out for that, as it tends to offer the lowest rates. Also, ensure you take note of the monthly coupon books for reductions across all brands. These discounts often significantly mark down items, and every penny counts. Alternatively, if you do a complete U-turn on your approach to memberships, consider upgrading to Executive for 2% back on every purchase. That's plenty of food for thought; even at a budget-friendly place like Costco, there are corners to cut.