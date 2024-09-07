The Costco Loophole That Guarantees Members A Free Year Of Shopping

Costco is already a budget shopper's favorite spot. However, did you know there's a hack that guarantees members a free year of access? It's a cheeky approach, but the chain offers complete customer satisfaction, so technically, you can cancel for a refund and then enjoy 364 days of membership. Technically speaking, shopping at Costco without a member's card is still possible. This loophole means you can cancel at any time to snag a refund without sacrificing access to deals. Just make sure you do so before the end of the year (and probably leave it longer than the day after purchasing). It's also important to note: Costco uses your membership fees to keep prices low, so by exploiting this loophole you potentially hurt Costco shoppers and the supply chain everywhere.

It comes with a caveat: canceling might not go down too well. Be prepared for a hard sell, as staff are well primed for customer retention. There aren't many accounts of people successfully using this trick — just several curious shoppers and a trail of hastily deleted Reddit posts as customers cover their savvy trails. But don't be put off; if you'd just bagged a free year at Costco, would you be shouting it from the rooftops? It's still worth a try if you're feeling sneaky. Besides, it's a timely hack, given that Costco is increasing its membership fees for the first time since 2017.