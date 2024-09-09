Julie Andrews' Favorite Drink Is A 2-Ingredient Highball

After decades of entertaining the masses, Dame Julie Andrews deserves a drink or three whenever she wants. On "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Andrews' daughter Emma Walton Hamilton revealed to host Kelly Clarkson that her mother is known to enjoy brandy and soda. While Andrews admitted to also appreciating martinis, she confessed that a classic brandy highball has remained her go-to drink over the years. "I love martinis too, but it's the drink that I always go back to," she explained. "Especially when I'm weary, tired, something like that."

Highballs are known for their simple formulaic recipes, as highballs are traditionally made with a spirit and mixer poured into a Collins glass filled with ice. Think Tom Collins, Dark and Stormy, and whiskey highballs — all pour-and-serve drinks that don't call for fancy showmanship or shenanigans. Brandy and soda packs just the right amount of sweetness to be refreshingly enjoyable without requiring any shaking, stirring, or reaching for a variety of ingredients before you can start sipping, which is ideal for a long day spent on a movie set or running down hills singing show tunes.