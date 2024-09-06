Lavender Is The Unexpected Ingredient To Balance A Rich French Toast

Your next French toast is in for a flavor upgrade taken straight from the countryside of France. With the complex floral notes incorporated in your breakfast and brunch recipes, plates of French toast will take on an elegant, if not regal dimension. The earthy, mint-like quality of lavender can level out some of the sweeter notes commonly found in plates of French toast, leaving you with a meal that is sure to garner appreciative praise from other diners at the table.

Since different kinds of lavender present unique flavor profiles ranging from smoky to fruity, curious cooks will have plenty to play with when building new recipes that will delight breakfast and brunch lovers. Keep in mind that lavender isn't for everyone's palate, however, and the flavors of the herb can be strong. To circumnavigate potential mishaps, work with smaller amounts of the herb to create plates of French toast that are interesting and not repulsive, and use other herbs like rosemary and sage to serve stacks that offer both sweet and savory components.

At-home cooks have a few tactics to experiment with, like grinding lavender into a fine powder to sprinkle on top of French toast stacks or mixing the pieces with cinnamon powder and sugar for a sweet garnish. Milk and cream can also be infused with lavender before it is stirred into eggy custard for pieces of bread to be dipped into. Simply simmer dried lavender and milk and strain before using.