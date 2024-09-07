Tomatoes Shine In Ina Garten's Simple Yet Delicious 3-Ingredient Appetizer

Ina Garten has a knack for making elegant dishes look effortless, and her popular cooking shows and cookbooks help us execute these dishes with the same grace and enthusiasm. In a recipe for tomatoes roasted with pesto she shared on the Food Network, Garten manages to make a sophisticated appetizer out of three ingredients: Tomatoes, pesto, and parmesan cheese.

Roasting tomatoes upgrades their flavor, caramelizing their natural sugars and concentrating their umami richness while creating a unique texture that is at once chewy and juicy. Garten's recipe calls for roasting large tomatoes, which encompasses everything from Roma to plum to large beefsteak varieties. While all sizes of tomatoes will benefit from roasting, larger ones are best for these appetizers because they're a solid foundation for the pesto and cheese. Whether you use Roma, beefsteaks, plums, or heirlooms, the most important factor for roasted tomatoes is that they're fresh and ripe. They still need to be firm enough to withstand high roasting temperatures.

Cut the tomatoes into half-inch thick rounds, pat them dry, then drizzle with olive oil and plenty of salt and pepper before roasting them for 10 minutes at 425 degrees. This initial bake will dry them out a bit, building a firm foundation for a slathering of pesto and shaved parmesan cheese. A second 10-minute roast will melt the cheese and continue developing the tomato slices' sweet umami notes while also infusing them with the nutty, herby earthiness of the pesto.