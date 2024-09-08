The Melting Tip That Ensures A Silky Smooth Chocolate Eclair Glaze

If you're a home baker who has successfully conquered cupcakes, cookies, and brownies, perhaps you're ready to try a slightly more complicated recipe. Chocolate eclairs are a great way to dip your toes into the art of French pastries. Made with a pâte à choux dough, then filled with pastry cream and topped with a chocolate glaze, making chocolate eclairs can be a great way to spend an afternoon. If you've never made them before, there are a few major tips you should follow to ensure that they'll be a hit, one of which involves chopping your chocolate into small pieces before melting it so that it's extra silky and smooth.

When your eclairs and pastry cream are all ready to go, the last step to making eclairs is preparing the chocolate to pour over top to make that classic, sweet shell. In our mini chocolate eclairs recipe, we recommend melting small chunks of dark chocolate instead of a full bar. The next time you make eclairs, be sure to slice your chocolate into even small, evenly sized pieces, so that when you create the chocolate mixture, the heavy whipping cream melts everything smoothly. Plus, the smaller the chunks are, the quicker your chocolate will melt. If your chocolate chunks are too big, it will be hard to get a nice, glossy texture and, in turn, the dipped coating on your eclairs won't look as smooth or professional.