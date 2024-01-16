Use Sugar To Figure Out Where Your Oven's Hot And Cold Spots Are

To begin, preheat your oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Next, grab a flat pan baking sheet and line it with aluminum foil or parchment. Spread a cup of granulated sugar across the surface and lightly shimmy the pan to even the sugar out. Place the pan in that preheated oven and bake it for 10 minutes. We recommend checking it at the 5-minute mark, just in case your oven runs very hot — if so, you'll already see melting, but if there's no change, keep baking for the remaining 5 minutes.

At the end of 10 minutes, remove the baking sheet from the oven carefully and take a look at the sugar. If there are areas where the sugar did not melt, you know those are the colder areas of your oven. If you have brown, melted spots, that's where your oven tends to get overheated. You can use that information to your advantage, knowing you can push a pastry that needs a bit more browning to the hot areas, or pull a cake that's browning too fast to a cooler area. You'll also understand why we recommend rotating your cookie sheets during baking! Lastly, if there's no melting at all, your oven temperature is lower than the set temperature. On the flip side, a fully brown, melted pan of sugar shows that your oven runs hot.