You Really Shouldn't Leave Costco Without This Popular (And Versatile) Sauce

It's no secret that a trip through the aisles of Costco can be pleasantly overwhelming. Maybe you've spent more time than you'd like to admit browsing through boxes of frozen soup dumplings or gawking at the three-pound flan in the bakery section in the bakery section. You'd be particularly remiss if you skipped out one sauce in particular: the sticky, deeply flavored Bachan's Japanese Barbecue Sauce.

The ingredients are simple as they are genius: Tomato paste and cane sugar add the playful touch of sweetness found in most BBQ sauces, while a combination of soy sauce, green onion, and mirin, a Japanese rice wine, further elevate the flavor. Bachan's founder Justin Gill notes that the product is based on a generations-old family recipe — passed down by Gill's own grandmother. Thanks to the savory notes of soy and light fragrance of toasted sesame oil, this sauce is extremely versatile and functional as a go-to topping for grilled chicken, roasted vegetables, or your favorite rice bowl.