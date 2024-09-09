You Really Shouldn't Leave Costco Without This Popular (And Versatile) Sauce
It's no secret that a trip through the aisles of Costco can be pleasantly overwhelming. Maybe you've spent more time than you'd like to admit browsing through boxes of frozen soup dumplings or gawking at the three-pound flan in the bakery section in the bakery section. You'd be particularly remiss if you skipped out one sauce in particular: the sticky, deeply flavored Bachan's Japanese Barbecue Sauce.
The ingredients are simple as they are genius: Tomato paste and cane sugar add the playful touch of sweetness found in most BBQ sauces, while a combination of soy sauce, green onion, and mirin, a Japanese rice wine, further elevate the flavor. Bachan's founder Justin Gill notes that the product is based on a generations-old family recipe — passed down by Gill's own grandmother. Thanks to the savory notes of soy and light fragrance of toasted sesame oil, this sauce is extremely versatile and functional as a go-to topping for grilled chicken, roasted vegetables, or your favorite rice bowl.
How to use Bachan's Japanese Barbecue Sauce
When it comes to this sauce, the possibilities are endless. Bachan's, for instance, suggests pouring it over your next batch of wings. Try topping the final result with freshly sliced scallions and a sprinkle of sesame seeds for another level of freshness and flavor. The sauce can also serve as a marinade for your favorite protein, be it steak or even tofu. For the latter plant-based option, remember to press the excess liquid out of your tofu, cut it into cubes, and steep in the sauce for at least two hours before grilling, baking, or air-frying.
Or, take a stab at a lacquered steak: Reduce the BBQ sauce in a pan before brushing it onto your favorite cut of meat, resulting in a glossy, umami-rich coating. If you're looking for more BBQ sauce adventures, you can try sampling Bachan's citrusy, Yuzu-infused variety or its funkier miso flavor. Believe us: you won't be disappointed.