Why Shoppers Aren't Fans Of Costco's 3-Pound Flan

Step foot into the bakery section at your local Costco and you'll likely leave with armfuls of dreamy sugary confections in huge serving sizes. Enter the Costco flan! This vanilla-scented dessert weighs in at a whopping 3 pounds, making it perfect for sharing. However, some shoppers aren't fans of this wobbly custard-based dessert, claiming it to be overcooked, burnt and far too big to consume before the expiration date.

So why have customers described the flan as overcooked? Because there are air bubbles visible in the custard upon slicing. A classic flan is supposed to be super-smooth, silky, and free from bubbles, which is why it's strained before it's gently cooked in a water bath, and removed from the oven while still jiggly in the middle. This cooking technique ensures that the custard doesn't bake too fast and, in turn, create those pesky air pockets.

The presence of these bubbles has prompted other shoppers to comment that this caramelly dessert is actually closer to a Venezuelan quesillo or flan de queso than a Spanish-style flan. Quesillo has a spongier and springier texture than a classic flan because it contains only whole eggs. Flan, on the other hand, is often prepared with both whole eggs and egg yolks for that luxuriously creamy texture. Meanwhile, a flan de queso includes cream cheese along with the typical sweetened condensed milk that features in a regular flan, making it more of a crossover between a crème caramel and a cheesecake.