Lacquered Steak Is The Key To A More Flavorful Crust

While lacquer generally refers to the shiny sealant we use to coat our wood decks, it's also a culinary term applied to the flavorful crust of a steak. Lacquered steaks mimic the glossy coating that their namesake implies, using a tasty reduction to create the same sap-like appearance of shellacked wood and a crispy exterior to contrast the steak's juicy interior.

The lacquer is essentially a sauce or marinade either made from scratch containing a blend of vinegar, fermented sauces, sugar, and aromatics, or your favorite store-bought steak sauce doctored with some sugar or maple syrup reduced in a pan for a thicker coating. However, instead of letting the steak sit in the marinade, you will lacquer the steak in the sauce as it cooks. You essentially baste the steak in sauce as you cook it. The heat will help caramelize the sugar in the marinade, which will create a shimmering, crispy crust while also infusing the steak with umami-rich seasonings to enhance its meatiness and juiciness.

Before you begin basting the steak, you should sear it or grill it to obtain the smoky, charred marks that provide the foundation for the lacquer. Then, you'll either move the steak to a cooler part of your grill or lower the heat of the pan to begin the basting process. Over low to medium heat, you'll baste the steak, flipping it every one to two minutes until cooked to medium rare.