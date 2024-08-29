Use Up That Last Sip Of Aperol With Giada De Laurentiis' Dessert Hack

We know Giada de Laurentiis is a wiz in the kitchen and that she knows a thing or two about cocktails, too — we're still smitten with the spicy bourbon and beer tipple she serves party guests. But now, the celebrity chef is proving those skill sets go together with a cocktail cookie recipe guaranteed to refresh your baking routine. The alcohol going into this unique recipe? Aperol, of course. True to her Italian heritage and approach to cooking, de Laurentiis calls on the Aperol spritz (a drink that instantly conjures up a leisurely aperitivo hour in Italy) to make these genius cookies.

De Laurentiis posted a video of herself making these summery light pink-frosted cookies on her Instagram page, saying, "Everyone's fav summer cocktail is now the most delicious dessert & it has been on repeat in my house all summer." Taking arguably the most popular drink of the season and making it something we can consume in cookie form, too, is brilliant. And it's a great way to use any leftover Aperol you might have after making Aperol spritzes with the proper ratio. According to the recipe de Laurentiis posted on her lifestyle and e-commerce platform Giadzy, you'll just need 1 tablespoon of Aperol for the batter, plus a ¼ cup for that pretty glaze.