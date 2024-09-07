Pair Roasted Tomatoes With Chipotle In Your Next Pasta Dish

If you want to add Mexican flare to your next pasta dish, there are two ingredients that will accomplish the fusion of cuisines with incredible flavor. You might like sweet bell peppers in pasta, but chipotle peppers will add spice and smokiness with a Mexican touch that can then be balanced with the addition of roasted tomatoes. It's an easy meal to pull off by following Tasting Table's roasted tomato and chipotle cream pasta recipe created by developer Miriam Hahn, who ensures that the combo gives you a sauce "so good you could almost eat it with a spoon."

Chipotle peppers, which come from red jalapeños that are ripened in the sun, can be quite spicy, so the roasted tomatoes in Hahn's recipe will balance some of the intensity. That's because by perfectly roasting tomatoes you release their natural sugars and turn them slightly sweet. The smokiness of the two ingredients allows them to complement one another, while those differences in sweetness and spiciness add depth to the dish. To effortlessly combine the flavors, you'll mix the tomatoes and chipotle peppers with additions like garlic and Mexican oregano in a blender to make a sauce.