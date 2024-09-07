An Expert's Top Tips For Perfectly Grilled Sardines Every Time

Although they sometimes get a bad rap, sardines are among the healthiest, most flavorful fish. There are also many facts about sardines you should know like they're full of nutrients. These little fish pack a power punch of protein, omega-3 fatty acids, calcium, and vitamin B12, and contain less mercury than other larger seafood. Once you've decided to include them in your dinner rotation, it's important to know how to prepare them.

When cooking with fresh sardines, ask your fishmonger to clean off the scales and gut them or you can do it yourself. Under cool running water, gently scrape the scales off so as not to pierce or damage the skin. Slit the belly open and clean out the innards. You can leave the heads on, but if they weird you out, remove them with kitchen shears. They are then ready to proceed with your recipe.

Charlotte Langley recommends grilling them on a well-oiled, preheated grill to prevent sticking. "I also recommend using a grill basket or fish grate to make flipping easier," Langley said. "Sardines cook quickly, so keep an eye on them to avoid overcooking." Plan on about five minutes on a very hot grill, no more than two to three minutes per side.

Now that you have your beautiful sardines ready, serve them as part of a Mediterranean-inspired meal, as a component to mezze-style dining, over a fresh salad, or on slices of grilled bread.