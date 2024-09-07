An Expert's Top Tips For Perfectly Grilled Sardines Every Time
Widely available in cans at a range of prices and quality, sardines offer an affordable, versatile way to add flavor and nutrients to your diet. But have you ever eaten them fresh? They taste drastically different when they're not canned with a sweeter, milder flavor and firmer consistency. If you can find them through your local seafood market or fishmonger, but you've never cooked this type of herring before and you're not sure what to do with them, don't worry because we talked to an expert.
Chef Charlotte Langley, founder of Langley Foods, shared her tips with Tasting Table for grilling the perfect fresh sardines every time. Langley was one of the pioneers of canning sustainably through the brand Scout that she co-founded and is an expert on all things seafood. "When grilling sardines, make sure to pat them dry before seasoning," she explained. "This helps the skin get nice and crispy." The skin also protects the delicate meat from overcooking and drying out.
The benefits of sardines and how to properly cook them
Although they sometimes get a bad rap, sardines are among the healthiest, most flavorful fish. There are also many facts about sardines you should know like they're full of nutrients. These little fish pack a power punch of protein, omega-3 fatty acids, calcium, and vitamin B12, and contain less mercury than other larger seafood. Once you've decided to include them in your dinner rotation, it's important to know how to prepare them.
When cooking with fresh sardines, ask your fishmonger to clean off the scales and gut them or you can do it yourself. Under cool running water, gently scrape the scales off so as not to pierce or damage the skin. Slit the belly open and clean out the innards. You can leave the heads on, but if they weird you out, remove them with kitchen shears. They are then ready to proceed with your recipe.
Charlotte Langley recommends grilling them on a well-oiled, preheated grill to prevent sticking. "I also recommend using a grill basket or fish grate to make flipping easier," Langley said. "Sardines cook quickly, so keep an eye on them to avoid overcooking." Plan on about five minutes on a very hot grill, no more than two to three minutes per side.
Now that you have your beautiful sardines ready, serve them as part of a Mediterranean-inspired meal, as a component to mezze-style dining, over a fresh salad, or on slices of grilled bread.