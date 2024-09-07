The Different Type Of Napkin Dispensers You Might Find In Italy
If you've been to Italy, you likely spotted those inconspicuous napkin dispensers on cafe, restaurant, and bar tables. Reckon this is where to grab a quick paper tissue to mop up a spillage? Think again. The wax-covered, non-absorbent sheets that these special dispensers release are called tovagliolini. The best way to describe them is as another eating utensil. Italians use these sheets to pick up sticky finger foods, like pastries, and keep their hands clean.
The easiest method of revealing an unconfirmed napkin's true identity is to check the material. Simply rubbing it between your fingers will reveal whether or not it's absorbent. Side note: Trying to clean anything up with tovagliolini only spreads the mess. Accidentally wasting the wrong material (and costing the business more money) is one reason why you should avoid cleaning up your spills at a coffee shop or restaurant — just some food for thought. Instead, use tovagliolini to help you demurely nibble at pastries without becoming a sticky disarray.
Napkin etiquette in Italy
There are tons of restaurant napkin etiquette tips you should know. But no matter how well-primed you think you are, Italy will throw you some curveballs. The country is notoriously strict with its traditions and dining practices. For instance, did you know that your napkin should move depending on the stage of your meal? It should lay on your lap as soon as you're seated and on the left of your plate once you've finished signifying you're ready for the bill. If you leave the table at any point, don't leave it on the main surface but on your chair. Be prepared to take a couple of bathroom breaks when dining in Italy; eating is a social affair and spending hours enjoying a meal is commonplace.
Don't just concentrate on napkins, though. For instance, there are dozens of etiquette tips for eating pasta in Italy alone. Each dish has its own special approach and set of rules. To avoid raising eyebrows out and about, book a guided food tour or culinary experience before going solo.