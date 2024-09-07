The Different Type Of Napkin Dispensers You Might Find In Italy

If you've been to Italy, you likely spotted those inconspicuous napkin dispensers on cafe, restaurant, and bar tables. Reckon this is where to grab a quick paper tissue to mop up a spillage? Think again. The wax-covered, non-absorbent sheets that these special dispensers release are called tovagliolini. The best way to describe them is as another eating utensil. Italians use these sheets to pick up sticky finger foods, like pastries, and keep their hands clean.

The easiest method of revealing an unconfirmed napkin's true identity is to check the material. Simply rubbing it between your fingers will reveal whether or not it's absorbent. Side note: Trying to clean anything up with tovagliolini only spreads the mess. Accidentally wasting the wrong material (and costing the business more money) is one reason why you should avoid cleaning up your spills at a coffee shop or restaurant — just some food for thought. Instead, use tovagliolini to help you demurely nibble at pastries without becoming a sticky disarray.