Yondu Is The Savory Seasoning You Need For Your Vegetables

In recent years, there's been buzz around a relatively new product called Yondu, an umami seasoning that can proudly sit alongside other pantry classics like soy sauce and bouillon. It's been a hit with vegans and vegetarians as it adds the complex savoriness that something like fish sauce does, while being completely plant-based. Yondu isn't only for plant-based eaters however, it's so easy to use and adds incredible flavor to anything you're cooking, that it's a useful all-purpose seasoning for every type of home cook.

I'm a recipe developer and food business owner and Yondu is a grocery staple for me. I came across it at a specialty Korean food store in my city and have made it part of my regular cooking ever since. Its versatility is unmatched as it can be used cold in a salad dressing, or cooked into something like soup, and you can just as easily use it in an Italian dish as you could in a Korean dish.

Yondu has been hailed by numerous chefs like José Andrés and chef Junghyun Park, and it's even an integral part of how Momofuku prepares its decadent truffle ramen. It's especially good with vegetables which taste great even if you only use Yondu on them and nothing else. Yondu adds a delicious seasoning that doesn't overpower the natural flavor of your veggies, but rather helps them to be their best selves.