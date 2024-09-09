The 2-Ingredient Trick For Elevating Your Cake Decorations

Melted chocolate and sprinkles are each standout ingredients on their own when decorating a cake. We've all seen the mesmerizing results of a perfect drip icing effect on cake, but the technique can be a bit daunting for those of us who aren't professional bakers or chocolatiers. There are many tips and tricks to gussy up a cake at home, including these frosting hacks from a bakery pro and ways to upgrade store-bought cake, most of which rely on specialty ingredients and equipment like food coloring or specialized piping tips. But fusing chocolate and sprinkles together for a decorative element? The results are impressive, yet the technique is so simple even the most novice home baker could accomplish it easily. That's why it's our favorite two-ingredient trick for elevating your cake decorations.

There's something special about sprinkles, with their wide range of colors, shapes, and finishes capable of transforming a cake from boring to fabulous. You can easily purchase any type of sprinkle you prefer, or if you have the time, they are easier than you might think to make at home. No matter what name you call them, be it sprinkles, jimmies, nonpareils, or even quins, these decorative sugar shapes are an easy way to add sparks of joy to any baked good. In this simple decorating hack gone viral, author and recipe developer Emma Hollingsworth shows how to combine sprinkles and chocolate — two seemingly basic ingredients — into another amazing decorating element entirely by adhering sprinkles directly to chocolate shapes.