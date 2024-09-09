The 2-Ingredient Trick For Elevating Your Cake Decorations
Melted chocolate and sprinkles are each standout ingredients on their own when decorating a cake. We've all seen the mesmerizing results of a perfect drip icing effect on cake, but the technique can be a bit daunting for those of us who aren't professional bakers or chocolatiers. There are many tips and tricks to gussy up a cake at home, including these frosting hacks from a bakery pro and ways to upgrade store-bought cake, most of which rely on specialty ingredients and equipment like food coloring or specialized piping tips. But fusing chocolate and sprinkles together for a decorative element? The results are impressive, yet the technique is so simple even the most novice home baker could accomplish it easily. That's why it's our favorite two-ingredient trick for elevating your cake decorations.
There's something special about sprinkles, with their wide range of colors, shapes, and finishes capable of transforming a cake from boring to fabulous. You can easily purchase any type of sprinkle you prefer, or if you have the time, they are easier than you might think to make at home. No matter what name you call them, be it sprinkles, jimmies, nonpareils, or even quins, these decorative sugar shapes are an easy way to add sparks of joy to any baked good. In this simple decorating hack gone viral, author and recipe developer Emma Hollingsworth shows how to combine sprinkles and chocolate — two seemingly basic ingredients — into another amazing decorating element entirely by adhering sprinkles directly to chocolate shapes.
How to make the decorations at home
Start by pouring sprinkles into a shallow bowl or plate. Emma Hollingsworth uses a plastic squeeze bottle for the chocolate in her video, but if you don't have that at home, you could easily use a piping bag or even a plastic zip-top bag by cutting the very tip off of either bag. Melt any type of chocolate you have, be it white, milk, or semi-sweet, either in the microwave or in a double-boiler on the stovetop, then carefully pour it into the piping bag or squeeze bottle.
From here, you can pipe any shape you like into the sprinkles, which adhere to the chocolate as it cools and hardens. Start with something simple like numbers, and pipe a bit of extra chocolate at the bottom of each number so you have a "foot" to push into the cake's top if you plan to display the numbers vertically. If you have enough confidence and a steady hand, you could even pipe "Happy Birthday" in cursive so the letters in each word connect, which you could then stand upright on the cake like a cake topper.
Hollingsworth also pointed out that instead of sprinkles, you can also use coconut shreds, pieces of freeze-dried fruit, and even seeds or chopped nuts to create the decorations. Try your hand at this simple but impressive decorating technique next time you need to impress your guests with a festive cake.