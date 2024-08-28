The Seasonal Trader Joe's Jelly That Is Hitting Shelves Early This Year
Trader Joe's is starting to bring its fall food favorites back onto the shelves, which means there are plenty of pumpkin flavored foods hitting stores. But there's one returning item that's ahead of schedule, and fans are embracing it with open arms. We're talking about Trader Joe's Hot & Sweet Pepper Jelly.
Perfect when paired with crisp crackers and soft cheese, Hot & Sweet Pepper Jelly used to be available all year long but has since been relegated to only the colder months of the year. Until recently, that meant winter was the season to grab a jar. This year, Hot & Sweet Pepper Jelly is coming out with the fall foods; looks like all of the fans' calls for a return to an annual supply may have finally gotten through to the company.
The taste of Hot & Sweet Pepper Jelly is difficult to describe as it has a unique flavor profile compared to other hot pepper jellies. Until you try it for yourself, you won't truly understand the unique flavor profile that has so many people hooked. Keep in mind that Trader Joe's doesn't release all of its products at the same time in every store; you'll have to check with your local Trader Joe's to see if it's putting Hot & Sweet Pepper Jelly out on the shelves already.
Savory and sweet, Trader Joe's Hot & Sweet Pepper Jelly has us craving more
Although crackers and cream cheese are a great fit, they're not the only way to put this delicious jelly to good use. For all you home bartenders out there, you can use hot pepper jelly to spice up your cocktails. It also makes for a nice dip for a vegetable platter, though you may find yourself skipping all the extra steps and dipping your spoon right into the jar.
If you aren't close enough to a Trader Joe's to make the trip or it's out of season later on, you can always make hot pepper jelly at home. Cans of this stuff are shelf stable for a long time, so it could be a useful way to put your home garden produce to good use if you like to grow peppers. Trader Joe's Hot & Sweet Pepper Jelly uses a mixture of red and green bell peppers, red and green jalapeño peppers, and green chili peppers to produce its amazing flavor. It's a definite crowd pleaser, so don't sleep on bringing this little number to your next get together. Whether you're planning for a potluck or hoping to spice up movie night with a new snack, the Hot & Sweet Pepper Jelly is a versatile addition to any pantry.