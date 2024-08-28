The Seasonal Trader Joe's Jelly That Is Hitting Shelves Early This Year

Trader Joe's is starting to bring its fall food favorites back onto the shelves, which means there are plenty of pumpkin flavored foods hitting stores. But there's one returning item that's ahead of schedule, and fans are embracing it with open arms. We're talking about Trader Joe's Hot & Sweet Pepper Jelly.

Perfect when paired with crisp crackers and soft cheese, Hot & Sweet Pepper Jelly used to be available all year long but has since been relegated to only the colder months of the year. Until recently, that meant winter was the season to grab a jar. This year, Hot & Sweet Pepper Jelly is coming out with the fall foods; looks like all of the fans' calls for a return to an annual supply may have finally gotten through to the company.

The taste of Hot & Sweet Pepper Jelly is difficult to describe as it has a unique flavor profile compared to other hot pepper jellies. Until you try it for yourself, you won't truly understand the unique flavor profile that has so many people hooked. Keep in mind that Trader Joe's doesn't release all of its products at the same time in every store; you'll have to check with your local Trader Joe's to see if it's putting Hot & Sweet Pepper Jelly out on the shelves already.