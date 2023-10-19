Spice Up Your Cocktails With A Dollop Of Hot Pepper Jelly

Swicy (aka sweet-spicy) is having a moment, and your cocktails belong at the party. For an instant swicy upgrade, stir in a dollop of hot pepper jelly.

In the mixology world, incorporating hot pepper jelly is similar to how you might use a shrub to build a cocktail. A shrub is a combination of produce, sugar, and vinegar, which get macerated together in the bottom of a cocktail glass to add acidity, flavor, and sweetness to a cocktail. Shrubs are one-way tickets to sophisticated, complex drinks, and you can use hot pepper jelly in much the same way. This is a killer opportunity to whip up a quick batch of homemade jelly with poblano peppers, jalapeños, and red bell peppers suspended in apple cider vinegar and sweetened with sugar. But store-bought is totally fine, too, and these days, hot pepper jelly can be found in many grocery stores.

Just because a sipper is adventurous doesn't mean they aren't discerning. The amount of jelly you'll use depends on how hot you want it, but one generous spoonful per drink is a solid jumping-off point. To paraphrase the Beastie Boys, slow and low is the way to go here. The key to building any successful cocktail is balance, and when creating spicy drinks, overdoing it on the spice can ruin the entire profile. The presence of alcohol actually amplifies the peppers' spiciness — so avoid scrapping batches and incorporate your hot pepper jelly little by little.