Are Dunkin' Smoothies Made With Real Fruit?
Over the years, Dunkin' has occasionally, and unexpectedly, delighted its loyal customers with new and inventive drinks. Fans from the early aughts will recall Dunkin' serving tasty limited-edition smoothies so thick that you could knock your drink over in your car without worrying about picking it up until the next stop light (speaking from experience).
In general, fast food smoothies can be hit or miss when it comes to nutrition, but Dunkin's smoothies are the real deal. When it launched its Strawberry Banana and Tropical Mango smoothies back in 2015, Dunkin' confirmed the beverages were made with real fruit. Then, the following year, when its Wildberry smoothie made its debut on Dunkin's summer menu, Jeff Miller, Dunkin' Brands' former Executive Chef and Vice President of Product Innovation, revealed that this version of its smoothie was also chock full of the good stuff.
Too good to be true?
Dunkin's Strawberry Banana and Tropical Mango smoothies were freshly prepared with creamy low-fat yogurt and real fruit and included 260 calories or less per 16-ounce serving. Similarly, its Wildberry counterpart featured creamy low-fat yogurt with real strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, and blackberries. Eating healthy on the go can be difficult, but the low-calorie count, fresh ingredients, and satisfyingly satiating drink made this a home run with Dunkin' customers.
Unfortunately, Dunkin's smoothies weren't available at all of its locations and as of summer 2024, there aren't any offerings available on its menu. So, if you're going to Dunkin' to cool off on a hot day, your best bet is to look into its other frozen drink options. Dunkin' currently offers four options including Frozen Coffee, a Coolata, Frozen Chocolate, and Frozen Matcha Latte. Hot tip: While you're not likely to find any full fruit smoothies, Dunkin' does have some delicious fruit-forward Coolatta offerings on the secret menu.