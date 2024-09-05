Are Dunkin' Smoothies Made With Real Fruit?

Over the years, Dunkin' has occasionally, and unexpectedly, delighted its loyal customers with new and inventive drinks. Fans from the early aughts will recall Dunkin' serving tasty limited-edition smoothies so thick that you could knock your drink over in your car without worrying about picking it up until the next stop light (speaking from experience).

In general, fast food smoothies can be hit or miss when it comes to nutrition, but Dunkin's smoothies are the real deal. When it launched its Strawberry Banana and Tropical Mango smoothies back in 2015, Dunkin' confirmed the beverages were made with real fruit. Then, the following year, when its Wildberry smoothie made its debut on Dunkin's summer menu, Jeff Miller, Dunkin' Brands' former Executive Chef and Vice President of Product Innovation, revealed that this version of its smoothie was also chock full of the good stuff.