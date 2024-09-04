The Secret Ingredient That Will Give Your Red Sangria A Spicy Kick

Red sangria is a delicious swirl of flavors, with fruity, floral wines playing against the sweetness and brightness of fresh fruits. But one totally unexpected ingredient can take your next batch to the next level, adding its own kick while also highlighting other flavors present, and delighting party guests with the novel twist. That ingredient, according to cocktail expert and Muddling Memories cofounder Camille Goldstein, is ginger. Goldstein's red sangria employs cabernet sauvignon, Grand Marnier (Grand Marnier is liqueur that blends cognac and orange liqueur, so you can always swap in either just orange liqueur, a bit of brandy, or a split of the two), pear, blood orange wheels, and cinnamon sticks. This sounds like a straightforward, reliably irresistible recipe. But then Goldstein incorporates her twist.

"I like to add a little grated ginger to give it a pop of heat," she says. "I also take the juice of the citrus and squeeze about an ounce to two ounces into the sangria to make it a little juicy." That extra burst of natural citrus juice would play against the ginger with sweetness and acidity, and the two make for a totally refreshed, palate-invigorating sangria update. But the game-changer really is that ginger. It's already a go-to for spicing up other beverages — ginger is a pop of heat for lemonade, for example. It's easy to imagine its sweet, earthy heat harmonizing perfectly with sangria's jamminess, juiciness, and tartness.