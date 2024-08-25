The Absolute Best Way To Spice Up Lemonade Is With A Little Ginger

If you're short on time, another way to add ginger's flavor to lemonade is by extracting juice from the ginger. To do this, choose the plumpest pieces of ginger you can find, and use a juicer or a stainless steel ginger or garlic press to extract up to a tablespoon of juice. You can mix the liquid directly into your prepared lemonade, including our pretty and naturally pink lemonade recipe. If you have store-bought lemonade handy, you can instantly upgrade the drink with fresh ginger juice.

While adding ginger to lemonade is the absolute best way to spice it up, it's not the only way. In the past, we've also covered 13 spices that can elevate lemonade, including cayenne and peppercorn. Both can add a nice kick to your lemonade. In fact, you can try a combination of cayenne, peppercorn, and ginger in your next batch of lemonade for even more complexity.

For those who appreciate nuanced and layered flavors, experiment with adding your favorite herbs to your next batch of gingery lemonade. For example, try muddling in some Thai basil or mint leaves for an extra burst of freshness and herbal flavor.