The Absolute Best Way To Spice Up Lemonade Is With A Little Ginger
The next time you make lemonade, we recommend jazzing it up a bit, and the absolute best way to do this is by adding a little ginger. Ginger is peppery and slightly sweet, and adds a warm, spicy kick. Plus, just a small amount goes a long way. Additionally, ginger root is accessible — a relatively inexpensive staple that is easy to find at your local supermarket or grocery store.
Ready to make some gingery lemonade? First, pick out a simple and classic lemonade recipe and gather your ingredients. To easily extract ginger's flavors without having to chew ginger bits, peel and slice the ginger root into thin coins, then cook it in boiling water, just like you would if you were making ginger tea. After a few minutes of steeping the ginger in the water, remove it, and mix in sugar or honey until dissolved. Allow the sweet gingery water to cool before adding it, along with freshly-squeezed lemon juice and ice, to a pitcher. Serve the gingery lemonade in cold glasses and enjoy. Alternatively, you can make hot gingery lemonade when the weather turns cooler.
Elevate gingery lemonade with additional spices and herbs
If you're short on time, another way to add ginger's flavor to lemonade is by extracting juice from the ginger. To do this, choose the plumpest pieces of ginger you can find, and use a juicer or a stainless steel ginger or garlic press to extract up to a tablespoon of juice. You can mix the liquid directly into your prepared lemonade, including our pretty and naturally pink lemonade recipe. If you have store-bought lemonade handy, you can instantly upgrade the drink with fresh ginger juice.
While adding ginger to lemonade is the absolute best way to spice it up, it's not the only way. In the past, we've also covered 13 spices that can elevate lemonade, including cayenne and peppercorn. Both can add a nice kick to your lemonade. In fact, you can try a combination of cayenne, peppercorn, and ginger in your next batch of lemonade for even more complexity.
For those who appreciate nuanced and layered flavors, experiment with adding your favorite herbs to your next batch of gingery lemonade. For example, try muddling in some Thai basil or mint leaves for an extra burst of freshness and herbal flavor.