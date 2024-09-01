Ways To Spot A Fake Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon, According To Buffalo Trace

So, you've finally found it: A bottle of the most sought-after bourbon on the market, Pappy Van Winkle. If you've been trying to get your hands on this bourbon, you probably already know that it's aged longer than most other bourbons, which means there's a highly limited amount available on the market. Though it's every bourbon lover's dream to get a taste of Buffalo Distillery's prize liquor, many of them won't get the chance. But what happens when you finally stumble across a new shop with the precious bottle in stock? What about when you finally find the liquor listing of your dreams online? Maybe you buy it, bring it home, and eagerly give it a taste test. Most likely, you'll finish the entire bottle without even realizing you've been sold a fake.

Because Pappy Van Winkle is so rare, it's no surprise that there's a massive secondary market for the bourbon brand. The most expensive bottle ever sold was $52,500 at auction. Because the fakes can sell for such high prices, they're also incredibly convincing — often going so far as to use authentic Pappy Van Winkle bottles but replacing the bourbon inside before they're sold.

If you want to learn how to spot a fake, what better way to do it than by talking to the folks at Pappy Van Winkle? We spoke with Andrew Duncan, the Global Brand Director at Buffalo Trace Distillery. Here are his top tips for spotting a fake Pappy Van Winkle bourbon.