The Ideal Temperature For Reheating Food On The Grill

This method works great for warming everything from leftover hashbrowns to keep them nice and crispy to reheating pizza. You can also use your grill as a hotplate to keep small, heat-safe serving dishes warm. To do that, heat the grill to low, and place a piece of aluminum foil shiny-side-up on the grill before placing the meal on the foil. Remember that the container will get warm too, so use hot pads to move it or serve directly from the dish.

If you're reheating food that sat out for a while the last time you served it, use a meat thermometer to check the inner temperature. It should reach 165 degrees to kill any bacteria in the food, making it safe to eat again.

Thankfully, this technique isn't just ideal for summer nights either. You can also put your grill to work during holiday meals or dinner parties when there never seems to be enough oven space to keep everything warm before serving. And don't be afraid to look beyond the main course. You can wow your guests by heating brownies to serve with ice cream, melting chocolate for s'mores, or heating other delicious desserts that turn out the best on the grill.