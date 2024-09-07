Salad Dressing Is The Unexpected Way To Upgrade Dinner Rolls
Whether you're making a fancy holiday dinner or just a home-cooked meal on a weekday night, dinner rolls are an easy way to round out your entree and side dishes. If you think that these little pillows of savory bread are perfect on their own, you're not wrong, but there's always a way to make a good thing better. And in this case, you only need one ingredient to elevate your classic dinner rolls to next-level savory treats.
If you've ever made this type of bread before, you know the last step of the recipe usually involves brushing the tops with melted butter to create a golden, delicious sheen. But to elevate the flavor here even more, use bottled salad dressing instead. This may be an unexpected swap, but stay with us here — most dressings involve some type of oil, plus additional delicious flavors like vinegar, mustard, herbs, cheese, and seasonings.
These elements are often used to elevate the taste of rolls separately (like we advise doing with melted honey butter for a touch of sweetness), but this way you don't have to whip up a glaze from scratch. And if you love dragging soft bread through the leftover dressing in the bowl after you've finished a salad, this trick will replicate those flavors beautifully.
Dress up your dinner rolls with specific flavors you love
The beauty of using salad dressing for your dinner rolls is that you have a plethora of options to choose from. If you're looking for a balance of oil and tang, go for something with plenty of acid, such as a classic vinaigrette, a balsamic vinaigrette, a citrus-based recipe, French dressing, or Italian dressing. If you want a touch of sweetness, opt for a bottle with honey or maple syrup. For maximum herby flavor, choose a green goddess version or transform your leftover pesto into a simple salad dressing.
But if you want more richness, don't shy away from creamy bottles here too. Ranch, Caesar, and Thousand Island all make for tasty choices, as do more unexpected options like tahini and a hummus-based recipe. If you want a touch of heat, you can also pour a little dressing into a bowl and whisk in a dash of hot sauce ahead of time as well.
So at what point should you add in your glaze? The best time is right when your rolls come out of the oven, so they're hot enough to warm up the dressing. After you brush the top and sides of your bread, feel free to also garnish it with a dash of fresh herbs (if they're not already in the topping), a sprinkle of sesame seeds, or even a touch of chili crisp.