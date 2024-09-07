Salad Dressing Is The Unexpected Way To Upgrade Dinner Rolls

Whether you're making a fancy holiday dinner or just a home-cooked meal on a weekday night, dinner rolls are an easy way to round out your entree and side dishes. If you think that these little pillows of savory bread are perfect on their own, you're not wrong, but there's always a way to make a good thing better. And in this case, you only need one ingredient to elevate your classic dinner rolls to next-level savory treats.

If you've ever made this type of bread before, you know the last step of the recipe usually involves brushing the tops with melted butter to create a golden, delicious sheen. But to elevate the flavor here even more, use bottled salad dressing instead. This may be an unexpected swap, but stay with us here — most dressings involve some type of oil, plus additional delicious flavors like vinegar, mustard, herbs, cheese, and seasonings.

These elements are often used to elevate the taste of rolls separately (like we advise doing with melted honey butter for a touch of sweetness), but this way you don't have to whip up a glaze from scratch. And if you love dragging soft bread through the leftover dressing in the bowl after you've finished a salad, this trick will replicate those flavors beautifully.