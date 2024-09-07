The Secret To Making Fried Rice With Freshly Cooked Grains

Chinese food enthusiasts will probably tell you that you should only make easy fried rice with leftovers. In fact, that is one of our 15 tips to follow to make restaurant-quality fried rice at home. However, we understand not everyone has access to this day-old meal at all times. This is why we've uncovered a secret to making fried rice with freshly cooked grains for you — the key is to dry out the freshly cooked version.

To do this, first wash rice as you normally would. Then, coat the washed grains with some cooking oil to keep them sticking together. You can do this by rubbing the grains of rice with oiled-coated hands or quickly tossing and sautéing it with some hot oil in a wok or pan. Then cook it over the stovetop or use a rice cooker, but use less water than you normally would. We usually use a 1:1 ratio when using a rice cooker — so 1 cup of water to 1 cup of rice. Over the stovetop, we use 1.5 cups of water to one cup of rice.

In both scenarios, decrease the amount of water by about 1/4 cup to get the best results. This way, you'll end up with drier, harder grains. The final step is to lay the rice out on an even layer on a baking sheet to cool and dry. Speed up the process using the refrigerator or freezer.