How To Use Cornstarch As An Ingredient Swap For Creamy Vegan Ice Cream

Whether you're cutting down on dairy or shifting to a more plant-based diet, vegan ice cream is likely to catch your eye. But instead of going out and buying some, why not try crafting it in your own kitchen? It's far from impossible to create a velvety vegan ice cream from scratch, thanks to the work of recipe developers, a Southern Italian tradition, and one household ingredient: cornstarch.

Many ice cream recipes call for egg yolks — a fatty emulsifier that binds the ice cream mixture, leading to a thick, luscious texture. Cornstarch, a thickening agent used in sauces and puddings, can play a similar role if you're searching for a plant-based option. Before incorporating cornstarch into the ice cream mixture, remember to whisk it first with liquid, like water or a plant-based milk, in order to avoid any unpleasant lumps in the final product.