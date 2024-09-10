How To Use Cornstarch As An Ingredient Swap For Creamy Vegan Ice Cream
Whether you're cutting down on dairy or shifting to a more plant-based diet, vegan ice cream is likely to catch your eye. But instead of going out and buying some, why not try crafting it in your own kitchen? It's far from impossible to create a velvety vegan ice cream from scratch, thanks to the work of recipe developers, a Southern Italian tradition, and one household ingredient: cornstarch.
Many ice cream recipes call for egg yolks — a fatty emulsifier that binds the ice cream mixture, leading to a thick, luscious texture. Cornstarch, a thickening agent used in sauces and puddings, can play a similar role if you're searching for a plant-based option. Before incorporating cornstarch into the ice cream mixture, remember to whisk it first with liquid, like water or a plant-based milk, in order to avoid any unpleasant lumps in the final product.
An age-old tradition
The method of adding starch to ice cream is by no means new. In years past, Sicilian artisans have incorporated thickeners, such as wheat starch, into their gelato recipes to obtain a smooth result. While wheat starch is probably not sitting in your cupboard, cornstarch likely is, and imparts a similar effect.
Of course, there's another fairly crucial (and non-vegan) ingredient found in most ice cream recipes: heavy cream. Looking for a non-dairy alternative? Try coconut milk and coconut cream, two rich ingredients that can elevate any vegan dessert, like this ginger-infused golden milk vegan ice cream. While these ingredients tend to incorporate some notes of coconut into the final product, the flavor choices are still yours. Mix in cocoa powder, a couple drops of vanilla or almond extract, or your favorite nut butter to add some complexity. Remember to avoid common ice cream mistakes, like forgetting to let your ice cream base rest for at least a few hours before starting the churning process; resting helps ensure a creamy, plant-based bowl of joy.