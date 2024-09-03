Upgrade Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino With A Caramel Crunch
When Starbucks' fall menu rolls out at the end of August, the Pumpkin Spice Latte and Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew tend to be the drinks that get the most love. This year, the lineup also includes standouts like the Iced Apple Crisp Nondairy Chai, which definitely gives the PSL a run for its money. But with all these exciting new developments (and with crisp autumn weather rapidly approaching), one type of beverage often gets overlooked: Fall-flavored Frappuccinos.
If the regular Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino is a little too basic for you, you'll want to try the secret menu Pumpkin Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino instead. Here's what to order: A Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino with caramel drizzle, whipped cream, and caramel crunchies, which typically come with Starbucks' Caramel Ribbon Crunch. You'll get a tasty mix of sweetness, java, and crunch in your ice-cold cup — perfect for those transitional days between summer and fall.
How to customize your Pumpkin Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino
If you'd like to add even more of a caramel twist to your Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino, which features two pumps of pumpkin spice (in a grande beverage), add some dark caramel sauce and request that your cup be lined with even more caramel sauce.
There are a few other ways you can upgrade your frozen pumpkin caramel beverage if you'd like. Instead of the whole milk it comes with, swap out your base for nonfat, 2%, oat, almond, soy, or any of Starbucks' other options. Add or remove some of the Frappuccino roast pumps if you want more or less caffeine (and coffee flavor) — or, add in a shot of straight espresso for a real buzz, as a regular grande only comes with 85 mg of caffeine. You can also incorporate Frappuccino chips for extra crunch.