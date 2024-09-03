Upgrade Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino With A Caramel Crunch

When Starbucks' fall menu rolls out at the end of August, the Pumpkin Spice Latte and Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew tend to be the drinks that get the most love. This year, the lineup also includes standouts like the Iced Apple Crisp Nondairy Chai, which definitely gives the PSL a run for its money. But with all these exciting new developments (and with crisp autumn weather rapidly approaching), one type of beverage often gets overlooked: Fall-flavored Frappuccinos.

If the regular Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino is a little too basic for you, you'll want to try the secret menu Pumpkin Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino instead. Here's what to order: A Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino with caramel drizzle, whipped cream, and caramel crunchies, which typically come with Starbucks' Caramel Ribbon Crunch. You'll get a tasty mix of sweetness, java, and crunch in your ice-cold cup — perfect for those transitional days between summer and fall.