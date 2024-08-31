Turn Cauliflower Into Creamy Alfredo For An Easy Way To Get A Veggie Boost

Just ten years ago, the cauliflower was almost no one's friend. Today, the brain-shaped cruciferous vegetable forms pizza crust, crackers, rice, pasta, sticky garlic cauliflower wings, and hummus. It also offers a great way to tune up an Alfredo sauce. That's because cauliflower can create a thick, creamy texture in place of the oft-used cream, cheese, egg, or butter. Pureeing cauliflower into a basic base of milk, nut milk, or other liquid, along with some aromatics, brings a nutty flavor to the body while keeping the creaminess and thickness that trad-Alfredo fans love. Adding cauliflower also inspires many chefs to lean into the healthy side even more, replacing other dairy ingredients with nutritional yeast, cashew milk, and vegan butters.

That's music to people's ears who are on specialized or restricted diets, especially when the veggie helps replace high-fat dairy produce that many people need to steer clear of. With cauliflower, the Alfredo sauce can lose some or all of the calories, cholesterol, and fat in the dairy. In particular, lactose-intolerant people who've bid tearful goodbyes to all things dairy may shed another happier one at the return of their once favorite dish. The health kick of cauliflower is real, too. Just a single cup contains large doses of vitamin C, folate, vitamin K, and vitamin B6, as well as antioxidants and choline, a nutrient essential to a healthy nervous system. The high fiber also keeps you fuller longer. Indeed, cauliflower is a nutrition powerhouse.