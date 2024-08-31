Add Vibrant Color To Pickled Deviled Eggs With Turmeric

There's no denying the deliciousness of a pickled deviled egg. Rich and tangy, even the simplest recipe can win over a crowd with its flavors. Of course, this doesn't mean that the eggs can't be further improved upon. While you could revamp the filling or introduce fancy garnishes, taking pickled deviled eggs from good to great can be a matter of rethinking your pickling liquid. Rather than letting eggs bathe in a basic brine, adding a dash of turmeric gives eggs destined for deviling an aesthetic edge.

Unlike colorless pickling brines, lacing the liquid with vibrant turmeric means that eggs take on a yellow color as they soak. Evidently, this boosts visual appeal as their golden exterior contrasts against their pearly interiors once they're deviled. But, that's not all. A spoonful of turmeric can also amplify flavor by imparting traces of sweetly warming ginger and nuances of earth and pepper. Its subtle bitterness even balances the acidity of the brine and offsets the rich deviled filling.

The good news is that crafting the best-looking (and tasting) eggs is as straightforward as fully submerging them into a turmeric-tinged brine, and marinating. Depending on the preferred degree of color and flavor intensity, marination could last anywhere from a few days to a couple of weeks. Once the eggs are to your liking, they can be removed from the brine and deviled — let this easy recipe act as a blueprint.