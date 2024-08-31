Add Vibrant Color To Pickled Deviled Eggs With Turmeric
There's no denying the deliciousness of a pickled deviled egg. Rich and tangy, even the simplest recipe can win over a crowd with its flavors. Of course, this doesn't mean that the eggs can't be further improved upon. While you could revamp the filling or introduce fancy garnishes, taking pickled deviled eggs from good to great can be a matter of rethinking your pickling liquid. Rather than letting eggs bathe in a basic brine, adding a dash of turmeric gives eggs destined for deviling an aesthetic edge.
Unlike colorless pickling brines, lacing the liquid with vibrant turmeric means that eggs take on a yellow color as they soak. Evidently, this boosts visual appeal as their golden exterior contrasts against their pearly interiors once they're deviled. But, that's not all. A spoonful of turmeric can also amplify flavor by imparting traces of sweetly warming ginger and nuances of earth and pepper. Its subtle bitterness even balances the acidity of the brine and offsets the rich deviled filling.
The good news is that crafting the best-looking (and tasting) eggs is as straightforward as fully submerging them into a turmeric-tinged brine, and marinating. Depending on the preferred degree of color and flavor intensity, marination could last anywhere from a few days to a couple of weeks. Once the eggs are to your liking, they can be removed from the brine and deviled — let this easy recipe act as a blueprint.
How to add turmeric to your deviled eggs
It can be tempting to opt for fresh turmeric when making pickled deviled eggs. However, dried is ideal. It's less robust than fresh turmeric, but this is what renders it apt for seasoning as it won't overpower other ingredients. Its powdery texture also allows it to be easily mixed into the brine or even the filling, ensuring a better diffusion of flavors. Plus, ground turmeric is much more accessible. Just be sure to focus on fragrance when shopping for high-quality powder since the freshest will be the most intensely perfumed.
As for how much turmeric to use, a couple of teaspoons is more than enough. Simply dissolve the powder into your pickling liquid — either a traditional or quick pickle brine will work — before adding in the peeled boiled eggs. Although turmeric-laced brine will contribute significant flavor to the eggs, complexity can be amplified with the addition of complimentary seasonings like citrusy coriander, sweet paprika, or rich curry spices. Peppercorns, mustard seeds, and zesty shallots can also work gustatory wonders.
Post-pickling, turmeric can continue to elevate your eggs. For the boldest-colored batch, consider introducing a dash of ground turmeric into the creamy deviled filling. Otherwise, garnish the eggs with a sprinkle of the sunny seasoning, and opt for a contrasting garnish — chives or microgreens, or a dash of red chilli powder — to set off that bright hue. And for another colorful idea, you can add beet juice to the pickling liquid for your next round.