Pickled Deviled Eggs Are A Uniquely Flavorful Twist On The Classic

If you have ever made pickled eggs, you'll know that their creamy, herby, and tangy flavors are a delight. And you may well have served deviled eggs to your dinner guests, and enjoyed those, too. But you probably haven't considered combining the two ideas. Well, it's time to try it: Making snackable deviled eggs using pickled eggs with thyme and tarragon offers a fresh variation on a standard dish. With the flavorful base of a pickled egg ready to be filled with a whipped, creamy filling, this elevated presentation is both delicious and easy to put together.

You'll want to plan ahead to make pickled deviled eggs, because the longer you let the pickled eggs rest in their herby bath, the more flavorful each bite will be. Tasting Table's Jennine Rye recommends at least one week for the boiled eggs to reach optimal levels of infusion, and you don't have to stick with her herb suggestions, either. Experiment with garden herbs, spices, and garlic to create a taste that is just right for your menu. Once your infused batch of eggs has been opened, you can store them in your fridge for up to two weeks, so you have a prime window of opportunity to invite these morsels of goodness into your next deviled eggs-making attempt.