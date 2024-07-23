Pickle Hard-Boiled Eggs In Beet Juice For A Vibrantly Tangy Snack

Of all the creative ways to use hard-boiled eggs, perhaps the most colorful is to pickle them in beet juice. Not only does beet juice dye the whites of hard-boiled eggs a beautiful bright pink, but it also instills some new and exciting flavors. The sweetness of beets, salt and acidity of the pickling liquid, and any whole spices you'd normally throw into a pickling jar offer a trifecta of sweet, spicy, and tangy to complement a hard-boiled egg's savory richness.

Pickling is an age-old practice that's both simple and passive. Beet-pickled hard-boiled eggs use beet juice and beets to infuse the pickling liquid, which gives you two pickled snacks in one convenient jar. You can roast or steam fresh beets, use canned beets and their canning juice, or even boil the beets in the pickling brine to kill two birds with one stone.

Start by boiling eggs, using the time it takes to cool them to build your pickling brine. You can boil sliced beets in water until tender, then add the standard vinegar, sugar, salt and extra water to the pot to create the pickling liquid. If you have pre-cooked beets, add them over the peeled hard-boiled eggs to your pickling jar and pour a boiled brine of sugar, vinegar, and salt water over them. With canned beets, add the beet liquid to the brine covered beets and eggs.