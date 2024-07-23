Pickle Hard-Boiled Eggs In Beet Juice For A Vibrantly Tangy Snack
Of all the creative ways to use hard-boiled eggs, perhaps the most colorful is to pickle them in beet juice. Not only does beet juice dye the whites of hard-boiled eggs a beautiful bright pink, but it also instills some new and exciting flavors. The sweetness of beets, salt and acidity of the pickling liquid, and any whole spices you'd normally throw into a pickling jar offer a trifecta of sweet, spicy, and tangy to complement a hard-boiled egg's savory richness.
Pickling is an age-old practice that's both simple and passive. Beet-pickled hard-boiled eggs use beet juice and beets to infuse the pickling liquid, which gives you two pickled snacks in one convenient jar. You can roast or steam fresh beets, use canned beets and their canning juice, or even boil the beets in the pickling brine to kill two birds with one stone.
Start by boiling eggs, using the time it takes to cool them to build your pickling brine. You can boil sliced beets in water until tender, then add the standard vinegar, sugar, salt and extra water to the pot to create the pickling liquid. If you have pre-cooked beets, add them over the peeled hard-boiled eggs to your pickling jar and pour a boiled brine of sugar, vinegar, and salt water over them. With canned beets, add the beet liquid to the brine covered beets and eggs.
How to enjoy beet pickled eggs
While a simple brine solution is all that's needed for beets and hard boiled eggs, feel free to add your favorite spices, aromatics, and herbs. You can adapt our recipe for herby pickled eggs by simply adding cooked beets to the jar before pouring the spice-infused pickling brine over them. You could also boil raw beet chunks with the brine before adding it to the eggs and fresh herbs in the recipe.
Beet-pickled eggs burst with sweet, tangy, and spicy flavors and possess the same satisfying tender yet firm whites and pasty yolks as standard hard-boiled eggs. Enjoy them as they are with a sprinkle of salt to enhance their sweet and sour flavor or try them with a few slices of pickled beets from the same pickling jar. However, they also provide a flavorful upgrade to most dishes that call for regular hard-boiled eggs.
You can make bright pink, spring-colored deviled eggs, blending the yolks with a bit of the crimson pickling liquid, mayonnaise, and mustard and topping them with diced pickled beets. Or add them to a salad with sugar snap peas, asparagus, and cherry tomatoes, or swap them for the regular boiled eggs in your next Niçoise salad. They'd make a beautiful addition to avocado toast garnished with plenty of coarse salt and pepper. Beet pickled eggs also offer a pop of color and a sweet tangy flavor to complement savory meats and cheeses on your next charcuterie board.