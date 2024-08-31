The Absolute Best Type Of Fish To Pair With Shrimp

Every seafood-head knows that when the craving hits, you want as much salty, briney fish in your mouth as possible. If you're looking for a quick fix, try searing up shrimp, adding in your favorite fish, and throwing all of that savory goodness on a toasted baguette with some lemon and fresh herbs sprinkled on top. But before you get to searing, keep in mind that some species of fish pair better with shrimp than others. We connected with Chef Bart van Ophen, cookbook author, and co-founder of Sea Tales, a sustainable fish company, to get his professional pairing opinion.

"I prefer less oily fish [over] oily fish to combine with shrimp," van Ophen said. "White fish combines perfectly because of its typical taste which [pairs well] with the bit of sweetness of the shrimp." He added that fish with oilier profiles, such as mackerel, salmon, or sardines, have more intense flavor patterns than their more subtle white fish counterparts. "White fish tastes mild and delicate, [whereas] shrimp typically has a bit of sweetness in it. The overlapping experience is the buttery, juiciness, which they both have. It's a great combination if you cook it well!"

While there is a species of fish called whitefish, Chef van Ophen is referring to the broader white fish category. As a rule of thumb, white fish means any fish with "white" or very light-colored meat like cod, haddock, or halibut, which all share the same light-in-oil flavor profiles.