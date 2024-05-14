If You're Seasoning Fresh Fish With Dried Herbs, You're Doing It Wrong

While dried herbs are undeniably more convenient, they're compromised in aroma. They lose most of the volatile oils that give them their pungent scents during the drying process, and this loss continues during storage. As a result, the herbs lack the bright, fresh notes that we need to complement, or sometimes soften, the briny and earthy scent of fresh fish. Not only that, the lack of moisture in the herbs means it's more difficult to infuse their flavors and aromas into the fish flesh. It also leaves them with a tough, chewy texture. While this texture may create an interesting mouthfeel on fried chicken, it is a textual mismatch with the flaky and tender consistency of cooked fish.

Fresh herbs, with their pungent aromas and delicate textures, get along so much better with fresh fish. Plus, their vibrant colors also give any fish dish a more refreshing appearance: Your simple fish dish looks a lot more lively with only a sprinkle of bright green parsley or fragrant basil leaves.

Of course, it's not a crime to use dried herbs with your fresh fish. They can be useful when you're looking for a specific flavor profile or simply don't have the necessary fresh herbs on hand. But whenever you have the choice, opt for those fresh stalks of parsley or sprigs of dill and see what a world of difference they will make to your fish dish.