The Unconventional Way To Cook Hot Dogs With Way More Flavor

It's easy to look down on the hot dog and believe there's little more you can do with the pedestrian sausage than fry, grill, or boil it, slip in a bun, and pile on the condiments. In fact, you might not even think the humble wiener deserves the promotion to "haute dog", be it at fancy restaurants or on cooking shows. Tasting a hot dog from a griddle may change your mind, though, and even inspire a yelp of "hot dog!" in response. That's because the griddle cooks your hot dog in a way that boosts the flavor.

Typically square in shape, solid in material, shallow in depth, and flat on the surface, griddles are different than skillets and grills. Firstly, they provide a more even and steadier cooking temperature. That's because flames in a grill dance haphazardly under the dog, especially from hot charcoal or wood sources, and flare when the emulsifying fat — up to 30% of the entire hot dog — drips onto them. This chars portions of the hot dog and creates an inconsistent or burned flavor. Next, because the grease stays on the griddle along with any oil, butter, bacon grease, or tallow added, the flavors in them transfer to the dog. That said, you can also dab it off while cooking or channel into grease catchers, a feature of high-end models or purchased separately.