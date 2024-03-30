What's The Difference Between A Skillet And A Griddle?

The more you learn about cookware, the more you realize how much you don't know. What is a ramekin, anyway? How is a wok different from a frying pan? And what's the difference between a braiser and a Dutch oven?

Things can get extra complicated when two types of cookware have similar purposes or are made from similar materials. Take skillets and griddles. They're both often — but not always — made of cast iron. They're both used for frying, searing, and sauteing.

But skillets and griddles do serve different purposes, and visually, it's pretty hard to mistake the two. Griddles are large, flat, and often handleless. While some are meant for stovetop use, many are gas or electric. Skillets are shallow pans with sloping slides and long handles that make them easy to maneuver. While most people will find skillets to be the more versatile instrument, griddles have their place too. Whether you're trying to decide which to buy, confused about when to use what, or merely curious, it's always a good idea to take the time to learn more.