12 Expert-Recommended Bourbons To Enjoy With Your Next Steak Dinner

No meal is complete without a drink, including a steak dinner. Now, some may believe wine is the only way to go when enjoying a superb steak, while others prefer to forgo wine altogether and opt for a nice cocktail and steak pairing instead. But every so often, neither a mixed drink nor a glass of wine will do. In fact, sometimes, the only thing you want with your steak is a glass of bourbon.

Of course, with so many different bourbon options out there, selecting the right one can be difficult. Do you want a small batch bourbon, or something that's been aged a few extra years? Is a sweeter whiskey the way to go, or does something spicier work in certain instances? For help with those answers, we reached out to several experts from across the country to find out which bourbons go best with a luscious cut of beef.

These experts discussed which types of bourbon go best with various cuts of steak, and revealed their recommendations for specific bottles to consider when pairing. If you're a bourbon fan who loves steak, read on to discover which expert-recommended bourbons you should consider the next time you order or prepare a steak dinner.