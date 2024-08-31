The LA Restaurant Where Marilyn Monroe And Joe DiMaggio Had Their First Date

Judging by Marilyn Monroe's favorite California restaurants and her overall legendary glamour, it's clear that anywhere she dined is a place worthy of getting to know and even trying to visit. From casual delis to high-end destinations, a silver-screen icon like Monroe frequented places with good food, good atmosphere, and good crowds. One restaurant in particular must have had an extra-appealing atmosphere, because it helped turn a potentially awkward first date into a marriage between two icons.

Already retired New York Yankees player Joe DiMaggio had expressed an interest in meeting Monroe after seeing her picture, and the two were subsequently set up on a blind date of sorts. The venue was Villa Nova, an Italian restaurant on West Hollywood's Sunset Boulevard. From the 1930s through the 1960s, the eatery saw more than its fair share of A-list match-ups, as it was a go-to for stars like Judy Garland, Mickey Rooney, John Wayne, and Bing Crosby. Monroe and DiMaggio had their first meeting on March 8, 1952, and would go on to have dinner together every night for the next couple weeks, eventually marrying in 1954. While Monroe's marriage to DiMaggio was short-lived — the pair divorced within a year — Villa Nova went on to become the Rainbow Bar & Grill, and remains a popular destination to this day.