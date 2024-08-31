Frozen Rice Is The Secret To Simple, Silky Congee
Congee is a traditional Chinese dish known for its satiny, spoon-coating softness and glossy, pearly hue — a rice-to-porridge transformation that's nothing short of magical, but infamously time-consuming. When a congee craving hits, the traditional 45-minute-or-more wait it takes to cook the rice down in water or broth can seem like an eon. For the fastest congee, we're here to turn you on to one prep step that cuts the cook time in half and doesn't require any extra ingredients. All it takes is your freezer.
Using rinsed-then-frozen rice to make luscious congee majorly cuts down on the cooking time, but still yields the rich, creamy texture fans expect from their comforting bowlfuls. Why does washing and freezing make such a difference? The dry rice grains absorb moisture when they're rinsed, and when that water content freezes, it naturally expands, structurally cracking each kernel. The microscopic cracks on those grains make them soften into porridge much more quickly in a pot of hot liquid. A batch of congee made with frozen rice will be ready to enjoy in just 15 to 20 minutes.
To try it, simply rinse, drain, and transfer your rice to a sealable container or plastic freezer bag. Your rice should be frozen for at least eight hours before going into the congee pot, but it will last in your freezer for a full three months without losing its quality, if you want to stash a big bag to keep on hand for future batches.
Frozen rice breaks down into congee in half the cooking time
There is one alteration to keep in mind when using this ultra-quick frozen rice congee hack. Since your cooking time is going to be drastically shortened, you'll want to use a smaller amount of water or cooking liquid per batch, as it'll have less time to evaporate. Seven to eight cups of liquid per ¾ cup of frozen rice is the golden ratio. You could keep it simple and mild with salted water, or take advantage of congee's high absorbency by cooking it in homemade stock.
You can apply the freezer method to our classic congee recipe by slightly decreasing the amount of water and keeping an eye on the pot as it cooks. Many home cooks turn to their Instant Pot appliances for faster congee, but when using this freezer hack, stick to a classic stovetop pot, which you can visually monitor to prevent overcooking or dryness. This tip is also great way to use up leftover rice that isn't cooking it alone or making (yet another) fried rice recipe.
Also, for the silkiest congee, opt for rice with small, starchy grains like jasmine or japonica. Steer clear of longer, leaner grains like basmati rice, which will not soften as thoroughly. With a brief tenure in the freezer, this silky, soothing, and wickedly economical Cantonese comfort food will be on the table before you know it.