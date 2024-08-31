Frozen Rice Is The Secret To Simple, Silky Congee

Congee is a traditional Chinese dish known for its satiny, spoon-coating softness and glossy, pearly hue — a rice-to-porridge transformation that's nothing short of magical, but infamously time-consuming. When a congee craving hits, the traditional 45-minute-or-more wait it takes to cook the rice down in water or broth can seem like an eon. For the fastest congee, we're here to turn you on to one prep step that cuts the cook time in half and doesn't require any extra ingredients. All it takes is your freezer.

Using rinsed-then-frozen rice to make luscious congee majorly cuts down on the cooking time, but still yields the rich, creamy texture fans expect from their comforting bowlfuls. Why does washing and freezing make such a difference? The dry rice grains absorb moisture when they're rinsed, and when that water content freezes, it naturally expands, structurally cracking each kernel. The microscopic cracks on those grains make them soften into porridge much more quickly in a pot of hot liquid. A batch of congee made with frozen rice will be ready to enjoy in just 15 to 20 minutes.

To try it, simply rinse, drain, and transfer your rice to a sealable container or plastic freezer bag. Your rice should be frozen for at least eight hours before going into the congee pot, but it will last in your freezer for a full three months without losing its quality, if you want to stash a big bag to keep on hand for future batches.