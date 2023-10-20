The Quick And Effortless Way To Make Congee In Your Instant Pot

Just because your weekday nights find you short on time doesn't mean you can't put together a tasty, aesthetically pleasing, and comforting meal. Enter classic congee, a porridge-style rice dish that can be topped with whatever your appetite calls for — or whatever ingredients are stocked in your kitchen. From meat, fish, vegetables, eggs, and kimchi, you can take your pick as to how you'd like your dinner to be flavored. And the best part? You can make the recipe using your Instant Pot, reducing additional time spent in the kitchen washing extra dishes, pots, and pans after plates are cleared.

Though congee dishes are traditionally slow-cooked and prepared ingredients are added to the simmering mixture or used to top bowls later on, we understand that not every night provides the space to stand over the stove cooking rice. Instead of stirring rice and watching ingredients simmer for the better part of an hour, use your Instant Pot to cook rice quickly. To do this, simply add the rice, plenty of liquid, and any preferred flavorings such as ginger and garlic and it should take 20 minutes on high pressure to get the right porridge consistency. (Some Instant Pots also have a useful porridge setting.) After the rice has finished cooking, you can stir in your choice of add-ins for a meal that hits all the right notes.