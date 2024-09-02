Your Hot Chocolate Has Been Missing A Splash Of Coffee Creamer

Coffee creamers aren't just for coffee drinks. These sweet ingredients can be splashed into bowls of oatmeal and dropped into the blender as you make morning smoothies. Consider inviting your favorite coffee creamer into your next mug of hot chocolate, too. The sweet, creamy addition can help bring both texture and flavor into your chocolate beverages, and you can mix and match flavored coffee creamers to create unique hot chocolate recipes.

Even if you pick up packets of premade hot chocolate from the store, the quickest route to enhanced flavor can be had with a simple splash of coffee creamer. Combine Starbucks' cinnamon dolce latte or vanilla latte coffee creamers into your cup of mixed chocolate, or try adding one of Coffee Mate's seasonal flavors for a flavorful twist on this classic favorite. Peppermint mocha, Kit Kat, and caramel apple crisp invite a variety of sweet layers to traditional cups of hot chocolate and turn a beloved beverage into a liquid treat that could be understandably mistaken for dessert.